Inside New York Baseball: A new book about two of the Yankees’ favorite sons hits the shelves this week

(WTNH) – Over the years, many stories have been written about Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle. This week, a new book hit the shelves.
The book is titled ‘Maris and Mantle – Two Yankees, Baseball Immortality, and the Age of Camelot’
Author Tony Castro took a deep dive on two of the Yankees’ favorite sons.
