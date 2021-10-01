Inside New York Baseball: A new book about two of the Yankees’ favorite sons hits the shelves this week

(WTNH) – Over the years, many stories have been written about Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle. This week, a new book hit the shelves.

The book is titled ‘Maris and Mantle – Two Yankees, Baseball Immortality, and the Age of Camelot’

Author Tony Castro took a deep dive on two of the Yankees’ favorite sons.

Watch the video above for the full story.

