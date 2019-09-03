Images show Grand Bahama Island before and after Hurricane Dorian

FREEPORT, Bahamas (CNN) – Image of Grand Bahama Island before Hurricane Dorian and after, with the island submerged underwater.

Hurricane Dorian, the strongest storm ever to hit the Bahamas, has killed at least five people, destroyed houses and have left countless residents homeless.

The storm lingered over the islands and continued to pound the same devastated places.

Hurricane Dorian as has begun a slow move away from the islands on Tuesday. It’s expected to affect Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas this week.