Where to score the best food freebies and deals this July 4

Holidays

by: Justyn Melrose, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Girl holding lit sparkler (Getty Images)

(WGHP) — Restaurants are planning specials to mark the holiday as the nation celebrates the Fourth of July on Sunday and Monday. Here are a few of the deals, steals and meals you can get in honor of Independence Day:

7-Eleven: Any day in July, you can pick up a free medium Slurpee as long as you’re a 7Rewards loyalty app member.

Baked by Melissa: This nationally-shipping cupcake company is rolling out three cupcake packs in honor of the Fourth. From now until July 7, Baked by Melissa is offering the S’mores & Stripes 25-pack, the Firecracker 50-pack and the Party in the USA 100-pack.

Budweiser: Adults over the age of 21 can grab a beer courtesy of Budweiser between July 2 and 5 by uploading a photo of their favorite place to grab a beer. If your submission is verified on the mycooler.com website, you will receive a $5 digital prepaid card that can be used to purchase one Anheuser-Busch product.

IHOP: Use promo code IHOP20 and you’ll get 20% off your first online order.

Jimmy John’s: No word yet, but if it’s anything like last year, Jimmy John’s may be offering a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal when you order online or via the Jimmy John’s App.

On the Border: You’ve heard of margaritas, but how about a Liberita? Last time around, this company offered special $5 red, white and blue margaritas.

Quiznos: A free sub is on the menu with the purchase of The Big Easy Muffuletta for Quiznos Toasty Points members. These promotion is set to run from July 3 to July 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire