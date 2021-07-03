Where to score the best food freebies and deals this July 4

(WGHP) — Restaurants are planning specials to mark the holiday as the nation celebrates the Fourth of July on Sunday and Monday. Here are a few of the deals, steals and meals you can get in honor of Independence Day:

7-Eleven: Any day in July, you can pick up a free medium Slurpee as long as you’re a 7Rewards loyalty app member.

Baked by Melissa: This nationally-shipping cupcake company is rolling out three cupcake packs in honor of the Fourth. From now until July 7, Baked by Melissa is offering the S’mores & Stripes 25-pack, the Firecracker 50-pack and the Party in the USA 100-pack.

Budweiser: Adults over the age of 21 can grab a beer courtesy of Budweiser between July 2 and 5 by uploading a photo of their favorite place to grab a beer. If your submission is verified on the mycooler.com website, you will receive a $5 digital prepaid card that can be used to purchase one Anheuser-Busch product.

IHOP: Use promo code IHOP20 and you’ll get 20% off your first online order.

Jimmy John’s: No word yet, but if it’s anything like last year, Jimmy John’s may be offering a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal when you order online or via the Jimmy John’s App.

On the Border: You’ve heard of margaritas, but how about a Liberita? Last time around, this company offered special $5 red, white and blue margaritas.

Quiznos: A free sub is on the menu with the purchase of The Big Easy Muffuletta for Quiznos Toasty Points members. These promotion is set to run from July 3 to July 5.