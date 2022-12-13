NEW YORK (NEWS10) — What did New York shop for online the most in 2022? A new report from CenturyLink ran the numbers, and also looked at SemRush and Google to find what holiday gifts seem to be flying off the virtual shelves, not only in New York, but across the country. So, if you still need help looking for the perfect gift this holiday season, look no further.

Before getting to what New York has atop it’s wish list for 2022, CenturyLink looked at the top brands with the most searches this year per state. They are as followed:

Ring – top search in 12 states Amazon Store – top search in seven states Nintendo and Laneige skin care products – top search in six states Sol De Janeiro skin and haircare products and Gerber – top search in five states General Electric appliances, especially kitchen – top search in four states Vortex, optics, especially binoculars – top search in two states Bissell, Magic Mixies, Keurig, and Stanley – each top searches in one state

CenturyLink found the top brand in New York, and atop the most wish lists based on Amazon wish listing and web searches from both the 2021 and 2022 holiday season to be Laneige skin care products. The report credits a viral TikTok trend called #laneigelipmask for the spike in interest for the brand, which had over 76 million views.