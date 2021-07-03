What you don’t know about July 4th

NEXSTAR (KIAH) — We did some digging and found some facts about July 4th that you might not know.

Did you know John Adams thought July 2 would be the day celebrated in history as Independence Day? That’s the day the Continental Congress voted to approve the Declaration of Independence. It turns out it was adopted two days later on July 4, 1776.

According to a report from Parade Magazine, the Fourth of July was marked in the 18th and 19th centuries, but became a big deal in 1870 when Congress declared it a federal holiday.

In 1941, it became a paid federal holiday for federal employee, according to Parade. And from there, the holiday became all about hot dogs, pools and spending time with family and friends.

Here are a few other fun facts about the Fourth dug up by the team at Parade Magazine: