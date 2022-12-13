NEW YORK (NEWS10) — ‘Tis the season for Christmas classics. Whether you love or hate Christmas music, it’s hard to avoid hearing it this time of the year. If you’re at the grocery store, out gift shopping, at a holiday party, or just listening to the radio, this is the time of the year Christmas and holiday music takes over the airways.

Verizon did the research, and in a new report, they’ve found which Christmas song is the most played state to state. On top of that, they’ve compiled a list of Christmas songs that have the most streams this holiday season. The top 10 most streamed Christmas songs in 2022 are as follows:

“All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey – 1,161,889,962 streams “Last Christmas” by Wham – 900,810,269 streams “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano – 390,115,793 streams “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby – 321,281,974 streams “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives – 262,934,844 streams “Santa Clause is Comin’ to Town” by The Jackson 5 – 194,463,014 streams “Mary, Did you Know?” by Pentatonix – 136,459,617 streams “Winter Wonderland” by Bing Crosby – 129,551,793 streams “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Judy Garland – 115,756,215 streams “Blue Christmas” by Linda Smuge – 15,447,582 streams

As for New York, the most streamed Christmas song in the state is “Winter Wonderland,” according to Verizon’s report. Winter Wonderland was also the most listened to song in Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, and Oregon.

“All I want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey dominated across the board, being the most listened to song in 15 states, including Washington D.C. “White Christmas” placed second, being streamed the most in nine different states.