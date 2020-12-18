Water your Christmas trees, US agency warns

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo-based mechanical contractor company is giving a helping hand to families in need for the holidays. Mollenberg-Betz and their employees donated hams on Thursday to Catholic Charities at the Russell Salvatore Food Pantry and Outreach in Lackawanna.

The company says it usually gives hams to its employees as a gift, but this year they wanted to give back to a community in need.