Water your Christmas trees, US agency warns

by: Sydney Kalich and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NewsNation Now) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued its yearly warning of the dangers of not watering your Christmas tree. The agency released video footage that showed how quickly a dry Christmas tree burns compared to a watered one.

