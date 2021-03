Tourists pose for friends in Dublin city centre, Tuesday March, 17, 2020. The St Patrick’s Day parades across Ireland were cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 meteorologist Tim Drawbridge is hosting Albany’s 70th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The digital event will be streamed on YouTube right around 3:17 p.m. Follow along below!

The parade represents a slice of normalcy by adapting to keep the tradition alive. COVID knocked out the 69th Annual Parade in 2020.