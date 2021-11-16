Walmart Black Friday deals: What’s on sale and when you can buy

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Walmart has unveiled its final deals for the Black Friday Deals for Days event. The company said Monday that customers will find savings beginning online on November 22 at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, in-store deals ramp up at 5 a.m. on Friday, November 26. But Walmart+ members, who pay $59 per year, get early access to the Black Friday event starting at 4 p.m. on November 22. The company released some popular deals coming down the pipeline:

Xbox Series S Console for $299

Xbox Series X Console for $499 (Online Only)

Play Station 5 Console for $499 (Online Only)

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (Special Buy)

onn. 70” Class 4K Smart TV with Roku for $398 (Special Buy)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm for $109 (Save $90)

PowerXL 12-quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $69 (Special Buy)

Hart 20V 5-Tool Cordless Combo Kit for $138 (Special Buy)

iRobot Roomba i1 + Self-Empty Robot $349 (Save $230)

Reebok Men’s and Women’s Fleece Hoodie for $15.50

Wrangler Men’s 5-Star Jeans for $13 (Save $4.87–$5.97)

4-foot Fabric Santa for $25 (Special Buy)

SaluSpa Hollywood Portable Spa for $298 (Save $101)

The timeline of the 2021 deals is similar to the model Walmart followed in 2020, when many deals first appeared online rather than in-store. It’s a way to thin out pandemic-era crowds on a legendarily raucous shopping day. The Bentonville, Arkansas, company has already hosted rounds of deals this month as the company attempts to capture a holiday shopping audience that is increasingly online and willing to spend earlier in the shopping cycle.