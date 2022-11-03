WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Holiday lights are getting set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds this month. The fairgrounds’ second annual Holiday Lighted Nights get going on Nov. 25, running through to the end of December. The attraction consists of nearly two full miles of holiday lights displays – and there are some special dates being added to the calendar.

The Holiday Lighted Nights usually invite families to drive through a winter wonderland in their own vehicles, but for a few days in December, they can see Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus and more from a tractor-pulled wagon. The fairground is offering wagon rides through the lights on the nights of Dec. 1, 4, 8 and 11, priced at $8 per person. Tickets are on sale through the fairground website.

The holiday tradition features a mid-journey stop for hot chocolate and other refreshments. After the wagon ride, visitors will be dropped off at their vehicles, and then can take a second trip through the light show.

The Holiday Lighted Nights are in their second year, and this year, the fairground is collecting donations for a good cause. The event benefits Comfort Food Community, a Greenwich-based nonprofit that feeds communities across Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties. Families are invited to bring cans of soup to donate.

The Washington County Fairgrounds are located just past Schuylerville, at 392 Old Schuylerville Road in Greenwich. After the Washington County Fair in August, the fairgrounds host holiday-themed events. In October, a series of Halloween movie nights were held.