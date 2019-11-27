Volunteers work hard getting Thanksgiving ready at Equinox

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)— Many volunteers are busy cooking turkeys, making the soup and preparing pie heaven for Thanksgiving at Equinox.

For the past 50 years, Equinox has prepared Thanksgiving meals for those in need. This year, they plan on feeding over 400 people at the First Presbyterian Church on State Street. They have more than 1,000 volunteers ready to deliver 9,500 meals to those who are in need.

One of many turkeys for the 50th Equinox Thanksgiving dinner.

The tradition started in 1969 thanks to bad weather which kept people in Albany. Two-hundred college students along with staff and churchgoers ate the first Equinox Thanksgiving dinner at the church and the tradition began.

Anyone is welcome at the church to share in a hot meal and companionship.