SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.

The annual weekend returns from Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 1-4. The streetwalk will include the annual tree lighting ceremony, as well as visits from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Madison Vandenburg is set to appear as the event’s musical headliner.

Downtown Broadway is set to be closed for the kickoff event. The full Victorian Streetwalk Weekend schedule includes:

6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1

5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Santa Claus invited children to drop off notes and Christmas lists at Santa’s Cottage, which will be set up in front of Putnam Market.