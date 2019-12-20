Veterans honored through song Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Award-winning Gracias Choir members sang to staff and veterans Friday at the Stratton VA. This event is a prelude to their upcoming Christmas Cantata performance which will be held at the Palace Theater on January 5. The full choir and orchestra will be performing at this free event, with special seating for veterans.

Jung So Jung performs My heart will go on, on the Flute for veterans Friday

The Cantata Tour has grown from nine cities in 2011 to 29 cities in 2019. The Gracias Choir and the International Youth Choir, through the Cantata, wish to plant hope and inspire the hearts of people who are down.