Veterans Day: Some things you may not know about those who served our country

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR/NEWS10) — Veterans Day is observed on November 11 because it was the date of the Armistice in World War I, bringing the bloody fighting to a close. The first Armistice Day was on this day in 1919, marking the first anniversary of the end of the war.

Since then, Armistice Day evolved into a day where we honor those who have served in our armed forces. In 1926, Congress passed a resolution to make it annual, and it officially became a national holiday in 1938. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name to Veterans Day.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019m there were 17.4 million military veterans in the country. Of those, only 1.6 million are women, and about 8.7 million of all veterans—just over half—were older than 65.

America’s veterans became national leaders, giving shape to communities all over New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts. They helping to fuel economic and population booms following World War II.

US Census Bureau

