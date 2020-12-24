Vermont’s Gov. Scott reads ‘A Visit From St. Nicholas’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — On the morning of Christmas Eve, Vermont’s Gov. Phil Scott posted a video of himself reading “A Visit From St. Nicholas”—more commonly known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”—to social media.
The poem, written in 1823 by Clement Clarke Moore, is likely the most famous Christmas poem ever. It is known for solidifying several ideas about the holiday and Santa Claus, like the names of his reindeer (except Rudolph) and their ability to fly.
