Vegan chocolates and treats for Valentine’s Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What a better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with vegan and gluten-free treats from Bare Blends? They have sweet and healthy options to gift to your loved ones.

Bare Blends located in Stuyvesant Plaza is offering vegan/gluten-free chocolate strawberries, vegan/gluten-free dark chocolate raspberry truffles, and vegan/gluten-free peanut butter cups. All of the treats come in combo boxes.

Owner Annie Berdar says all the pre-ordered treats can be picked up on February 13 between 8 am and 3 p.m. She says if you did not pre-order, they made extras you can purchase. However it is first come first serve.

For Valentine’s Day, Bare Blends is offering a chocolate-covered strawberry smoothie bowl. The bowl includes blended strawberry, banana, cacao, chocolate protein powder, and oat milk. On top of the bowl includes triple berry granola, sun-dried raspberries, strawberries, carob chips, and vegan chocolate sauce. They also have a sweet-tart smoothie. The smoothie includes pitaya, dried cranberries, strawberries, raspberries, vegan vanilla protein, and oat milk.

Berdar says all of these options are great for those who have food intolerances and want something sweet.

“Everybody wants decadent delicious treats. Unfortunately, a lot of them are limited because they can’t have dairy or gluten. So we make it our mission at Bare Blends, with all our products, in general, to provide healthy options for people,” she said.

Bare Blends is open seven days a week. You can order in person, online or delivery.

The franchise is also expanding to Clifton Park and Latham in the next couple of months. The Clifton Park store located in Village Plaza is set to open in February. This location will offer large indoor dining and an expansive menu including grain bowls, waffles, fresh-pressed juice, and more. The Latham store located in Fresh Market Commons is set to open in March. It will be their largest location with private outdoor dining, a large outdoor area for wellness events, reserved parking, and more!