TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unity House kicked off its annual children’s holiday program on Monday. The Rensselaer County-based human service agency is collecting toys, clothes and other items for more than 1,000 children.

They focus on two main categories: needs and wants.

“The group focuses on both because there are basics that we all need in everyday life, and that sort of compiles the list of needs, and on the wants side, it could be anything from a board game to Spider-Man seems to be popular this year to dolls,” Unity House Elf Cassie Prugh said.

They usually deliver the gifts, but this year, they are opening a store where parents and guardians can come in and choose what their kids would like.