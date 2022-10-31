TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local children had the chance to show off their Halloween costumes Monday morning. A Child’s Place at Unity House held its annual Halloween parade at its Troy and Albany locations.

Organizers said the holiday should be exciting for everyone.

“We want everything to be fun for children. Silly or fun or interesting, so it’s fun for the teachers,” Dir. of Education Susan Rimkunas said. “It’s also fun for the children and parents.”

About 300 kids participated between the Troy and Albany locations. They also had the opportunity to go trick-or-treating afterwards.