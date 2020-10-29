UMass Amherst police dressed as Batman and Robin hand out candy

by: Ariana Tourangeau

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — Two officers of the UMass Amherst Police Department dressed as Batman and Robin and took to the streets of Amherst Wednesday night to hand out candy.

The officers rode their horses in costume in the area and handed out candy to one local neighborhood. The horses were dressed in costume too!

