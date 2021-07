PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A truck driver is safe this morning after his truck exploded in Genesee County. This happened on South Lake Road in Pembroke just before midnight on Sunday.

Pembroke fire says the truck was carrying fireworks. An assistant fire chief was only a few miles away. The driver of the truck was able to escape and call 911.

The flames were reportedly as high as the power lines and debris from firework explosions extended 1,000 feet down the road and into local yards.