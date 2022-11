COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Colonie Central School District kicked off its Toys for Tots Stuff the Bus campaign for the sixteenth year. The district is set to host several toy collection events through December.

The goal is to give donated toys to kids in need this Christmas. Monday’s kickoff took place at Veeder Elementary School with a member of the U.S. Marine Corp.

For the second year in a row, the drive will culminate in a Lights in the Park-style drive thru at Colonie High School.