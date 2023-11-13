ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A little bit of holiday magic is returning to the Capital Region. For the first time in five years, the Toys for Tots Holiday Train is making a stop in the area.

The train will be pulling into town on Dec. 2. Families can grab a toy from some of the Marine Corps volunteers or say hi to Santa. The convoy is continuing to collect toys throughout the month of November, and they are looking for more volunteers to bring holiday cheer to kids in need.

Organizers said there are multiple ways to get involved if you would like to help.

“We have a new warehouse this year in Mechanicville. There are links on our website to come and sign up whether its an hour, 10 hours. If you want to donate a toy, you can donate at any of the Dunkin’ stores. They can donate money. There is a 100 different ways to be involved.”

The Capital Region Toys for Tots campaign is trying to help more than 2,000 children this year.