Tickets on sale now for Capital Holiday Lights in the Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tickets are on sale for the 25th Season of Price Chopper/Market 32 Capital Holiday Lights in the Park. The event opens on November 26 and runs through January 2, 2022.

This year, all tickets need to be purchased online prior to the event. The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) said drive-up purchases will not be allowed. Any person without a pre-purchased ticket will be referred to the website to buy one.

Due to these changes, PAL said advance discounted tickets through Price Chopper/Market 32 locations are not available. However, for anyone unable to purchase tickets online, in-person tickets will be available for purchase, ahead of time, in the PAL office Monday through Friday during normal business hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

PAL is also hosting pedestrian-only and bicycle evenings:

November 21 will be Food for Friends Walk Night. The proceeds will go to PAL’s programming, American Red Cross of Northeastern New York and Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY. Admission is $5 per person or $10 for a family. Patrons are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item as a donation to the Capital Region Food Pantry.

November 22 will be Pet Walk Night. Admission is $5 per person or $10 for a family. Pets are admitted for free.

November 28 will be PAL’s Bicycle Night from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Admission is $5 per bicycle or $10 per family, with proceeds benefiting the Albany PAL Bicycle Safety & Helmet Program.

December 11 will correspond with Albany’s 25th Annual Last Run 5K.

Tickets can be purchased on Capital Holiday Lights website.