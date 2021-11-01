The Two Degree Difference: Climate change leading to a warmer Halloween

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Iconic October and fall activities like trick-or-treating and pumpkin picking may continue to undergo some changes as our climate warms. While the end of October can be a major transitional period in New England as we migrate closer to the winter season, Halloween nights have actually been gradually warming over the years.

In Burlington, October nighttime temperatures have warmed over 4 degrees since 1970 on average, according to Climate Central. As global temperatures increase, some regions in the U.S. like the northeast will experience wetter conditions.

Such changes could put a damper on Halloween activates and impact things such as pumpkin harvests. Warmer, wetter conditions can lead to lower quality pumpkins and also make them more susceptible to disease.

But will this warming also extend into the winter season? Scientists think so. The areas seeing the biggest change in the winter chill are northern and northeastern portions of the U.S. , and we have already seen about a seven-degree increase in average winter temperatures in Burlington, and close to 6 degrees in Albany.