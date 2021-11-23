Thanksgiving prices at the store aren’t stopping shoppers

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR) — Whether you’re shopping for the whole meal or just a few last-minute items, many have noticed the price tags at the grocery store are much higher this year. Supply chain issues caused by the pandemic have created those high prices on many Thanksgiving staples, but the good news is there isn’t a shortage of turkeys.

According to the American Farm Bureau, a Thanksgiving feast for 10 people will cost $53.31 in the U.S. In New York, it’s just slightly cheaper, at $52.29—a 1.7% increase over last year. But for many, celebrating the season of giving with family—the greatest gift of all—is priceless.

For Fran Rice, the higher prices were well worth it as she stocked up at her local grocery store. “I’ll be cooking at my home and having my vaccinated family over,” she said. After not being able to gather last year for Thanksgiving, Rice is extra excited to have her three children, two sons-in-law, and three grandchildren come over for a Thanksgiving feast.

Donna Kingdeski was also feeling the excitement. While shopping for supplies, she got choked up as she talked about getting back together with her family this year. “I miss it cause we’re all family, big family,” she said. “A lot of us aren’t here anymore.”