‘Surfing Santa’ catches waves at Hamburg beach

Holidays

by: News 4 Buffalo

Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the North Pole to Hamburg Beach, Santa Claus traded in his sleigh for a surfboard Friday morning.

A man from France—who his friends call “Frenchy”—decided to put on the red suit and go out on the water.

Don’t worry, he had a wet suit on underneath to help keep him warm.

The water is probably in the ’40s. The wind chill is pretty cold. It gets much colder, so the sun is just really enjoyable, but the winds do truly help.

Aurelien Bouche-Pillon, Surfing Santa

The “Surfing Santa” says it’s all about being in the right state of mind.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report