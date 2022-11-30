The theme of the 66th Annual Holiday Greens Show is “Troy Meets The Gilded Age.”

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re wondering what the Gilded Age looked like during Christmas, head to the Hart Cluett Museum in Troy Thursday through Sunday. The Van Rensselaer Garden Club has decorated 13 rooms in the elegant mansion using fresh seasonal greens, flowers and more.

The theme of the 66th Annual Holiday Greens Show is “Troy Meets The Gilded Age,” and each room showcases the beauty of the time period with a special nod to Troy’s famous Tiffany stained glass windows on one of the trees.

“It is an incredible array of fresh, beautiful decorations that they have all done and that is really unique to us in that this is an 1827 federal town house,” Rensselaer County Historian Kathy Sheehan said.

You can walk through from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online. The show is free Thursday night only for Community night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.