LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College got into the holiday spirit Wednesday by holding a festive photoshoot with the school’s mascot, a St. Bernard dog.
The big pup, named Crush, belongs to Siena senior Jess Williams from Lake George. Crush enjoyed the snow and was decked out in Christmas lights and a Santa hat.
Williams said 2020 has been a rough year, and she said it was nice to spread a little holiday cheer.
LATEST STORIES
- Taramac’s Tyler Nemjo signs NLI to play soccer at Northeastern
- ‘She’s changed our life’: Local teacher wins national contest for dedication to helping student battling cancer
- Local photography studio takes class photos for free
- Siena spreads holiday cheer with festive photoshoot with school mascot
- Governor Cuomo provides COVID-19 update for Dec. 9