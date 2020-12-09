Siena spreads holiday cheer with festive photoshoot with school mascot

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College got into the holiday spirit Wednesday by holding a festive photoshoot with the school’s mascot, a St. Bernard dog.

The big pup, named Crush, belongs to Siena senior Jess Williams from Lake George. Crush enjoyed the snow and was decked out in Christmas lights and a Santa hat.

Williams said 2020 has been a rough year, and she said it was nice to spread a little holiday cheer.