Schenectady Symphony Orchestra streaming ‘Poinsettia Pops’ holiday concert online

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pixabay

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just in time to help ring in the season, the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra is streaming a virtual holiday concert—”Poinsettia Pops”—starting Tuesday. Featuring vocalist Jean Leonard, the digital concert will be available through Christmas Day.

Tickets are $20, and available online or by phone. They’ll send out a link to the stream to ticket holders after purchase. The concert stream can be rewatched all season long at the link.

The concert, pre-recorded at Proctors, features holiday standards (“Sleigh Ride” and “Little Drummer Boy”), classical pieces (“The Nutcracker” and Gustav Holst), and fanciful selections (“Puttin’ on the Ritz”). A statement from the orchestra says that the variety makes a terrific tree-trimming accompaniment.

It’s conducted by the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra’s Artistic Director, Glen Cortese.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report