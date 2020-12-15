Schenectady Symphony Orchestra streaming ‘Poinsettia Pops’ holiday concert online

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just in time to help ring in the season, the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra is streaming a virtual holiday concert—”Poinsettia Pops”—starting Tuesday. Featuring vocalist Jean Leonard, the digital concert will be available through Christmas Day.

Tickets are $20, and available online or by phone. They’ll send out a link to the stream to ticket holders after purchase. The concert stream can be rewatched all season long at the link.

The concert, pre-recorded at Proctors, features holiday standards (“Sleigh Ride” and “Little Drummer Boy”), classical pieces (“The Nutcracker” and Gustav Holst), and fanciful selections (“Puttin’ on the Ritz”). A statement from the orchestra says that the variety makes a terrific tree-trimming accompaniment.

It’s conducted by the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra’s Artistic Director, Glen Cortese.