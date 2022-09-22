SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sounds of a shofar filled the Schenectady Jewish Community Center on Thursday as part of a celebration of the Jewish New Year. Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Sunday, and the JCC’s preschool held an early celebration to teach the students about the holiday and its meaning.

“We’re going to mark the holidays as an educational opportunity for everybody, but also as a way of building community so we can come together and celebrate the start of a new year,” Rabbi Matt Cutler from the Congregation Gates of Heaven said.

The kids wrote prayers for what they want to do during the upcoming year. They also ate apples and honey to ring in a sweet new year. Rosh Hashanah this year is observed from September 25 through September 27.