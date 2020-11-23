Saratoga Casino Hotel kicks off ’30 Days of Giving’ campaign, makes $100,000 commitment to local non-profits

Alex Tucker, General Manager of Saratoga Casino Hotel (left) and Sam Gerrity, VP of Business Development for Saratoga Casino Hotel (Right) present a $5,000 check to Todd Shimkus, President of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce (center) for their Save Our Locals Campaign.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Casino Hotel began their “30 Days of Giving” campaign Monday, committing to donate $100,000 to 38 local and regional non-profit organizations.

Starting now, running through December 22, members of the hotel will help to fill local food pantries, purchase essentials for families in need, and deliver checks to fund non-profit programs and initiatives.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to support and recognize these organizations in our community,” said Skip Carlson, Vice President of External Affairs at Saratoga Casino Hotel. “This year, more than ever so many organizations and families are in need. Our goal behind our “30 Days of Giving” program is not only to provide direct support to each group, but to also help increase the exposure of these amazing organizations.”

Each organization will reportedly be featured on Saratoga Casino Hotel’s social media pages highlighting their cause and promoting local support. Throughout the 30 days the casino will also feature four Player Choice contests on their Facebook page where fans can vote for particular organizations to receive a $1,000 donation. All organizations selected for the Player Choice contests will reportedly receive at a minimum $500.

Additionally, Saratoga Casino Hotel is reportedly purchasing many of the non-monetary gifts for their program from small local establishments such as:

G. Willikers

Putnam Market

The Bread Basket Bakery

D’Andrea’s Pizza

“Small local business have been severely impacted this year as well,” continued Carlson. “Buying local was the right thing to do. It helps our neighbors and promotes the idea of supporting the local community during this difficult time.”

It was announced that the first recipient of the “30 Days of Giving” is the Saratoga County Foundation receiving a $5,000 donation.

“We’re incredibly thankful to be the beneficiary of this generous donation from Saratoga Casino Hotel,” said Todd Shimkus, President of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. “The money will be used for our “Save Our Locals” campaign and will go a long way in allowing us to continue our mission of helping local businesses that have been so heavily impacted by the pandemic”.

Over the past 16 years, Saratoga Casino Hotel has reportedly donated over $2.9 million to different charitable groups. The following organizations will receive a donation ranging from $500-$10,000 during the “30 Days of Giving” campaign.