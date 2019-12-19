Santa dropped in today at A Child’s Place

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Santa spent the last two days visiting kids in the Unity House’s daycare and preschool programs. Thursday he stopped by their Albany location so the kids could sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they want.

The four year olds met with Santa at A Child’s Place Thursday

This was all to promote the importance of learning to read. Santa visited the babies and the one and two-year-olds first before stopping in to see the four-year-olds. Santa gave the kids a copy of Carolyn Buehner’s Snowmen at Night, which they read together after Saints left to visit the three-year-olds.