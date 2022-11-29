HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In case you haven’t heard, Santa Claus is coming to town. Actually, he has a lot of towns to come to – and he’s doing his best to not be late to a single one.

On Friday, Dec. 2, the village of Hudson Falls is set to host Santa Claus at Juckett Park for the annual Hudson Falls Hometown Holiday Celebration. A parade to the park begins at 6 p.m., hosted by Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department. Santa will be on board, and ready to say ho-ho-hello.

The annual celebration will feature Christmas carols by Hudson Falls students, as well as cookies, hot chocolate, holiday crafts and more at McManus Hall at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s School Hall. If severe weather rolls in, the celebration will be moved to Saturday, Dec. 3.

It takes a lot of effort to decorate the town for the holidays. The Hudson Falls Christmas Committee is accepting monetary donations for decorations, sent to 220 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.