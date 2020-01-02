Salon owner rewards Troy woman for her selfless giving

LATHAM! N.Y. (NEWS10)–Whitney Sober, owner of The W Salon in Latham, wanted to give back. This is something she has done in the past, by holding a contest looking for selfless people who put others in front of themselves.

Whitney Sober chats with a customer as she trims her bangs.

She reached out on social media asking people to nominate someone they knew for a day at the spa. Four women were nominated and Sober was up until 1 a.m. Wednesday trying to decide who was deserving.

The winner she chose was Mrs. Jackie, the owner of Little Snow Angels Daycare. Jackie gets a day all for herself at the Salon, to relax and be pampered.

The girls at the salon felt the other three ladies deserved something also, so the stylist volunteered to give each a mini salon experience.