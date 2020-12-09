RPI’s holiday concert moved online

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will hold the President’s Holiday Concert, for the first time ever, online. The free public concert will be held on December 13 at 3 P.M.

The performance is titled “Peace and Comfort” and will feature student performances from the newly created Rensselaer Fusion Ensemble. A video preview of the event can be seen on RPI’s YouTube channel.

In a prepared statement Rensselaer President Shirley Ann Jackson made a comment on the virtual performance:

“While we may not be able to come together in person as we normally do for our annual holiday concert, this year’s unique performance offers us an exceptional opportunity to experience and reflect upon the extraordinary talents and resilience of the Rensselaer community.” Rensselaer President Shirley Ann Jackson

After the performance, the public will be able to see a replay on the Rensselaer website.