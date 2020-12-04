Rockefeller Tree lit for the holiday season

NEW YORK (WIVT) — The 75-foot-tall Norway Spruce from West Oneonta was finally lit Wednesday night. The 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place without the public last night because of the pandemic.

America’s most famous Christmas tree will be on display through early January 2021. The tree lighting was closed to the public, but was broadcast on NBC.

The tree was donated by Allen Dick, owner of Daddy Al’s general store in Oneonta. It features more than five miles of lights.

Those who want to get close to the tree this season will have to make reservations. It will be lit from 6 a.m. to midnight every day of the season.