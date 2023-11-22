ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether some dishes are prepared well or not, it seems like people aren’t fans of certain traditional Thanksgiving foods. A recent report by The Vacationer looked at which traditional Thanksgiving foods are the least liked, and reasonings as to why.

The Vacationer says SurveyMonkey polled 1,013 Americans over 18 to see which dishes will likely go untouched on Turkey Day. The survey found the youngest generation of American adults, aged 18-29, is the pickiest age demographic.

According to the report, every item listed for adults 18-29 is disliked more than those over 60. Only 6.7% of those 18-29 said they liked every food item listed, while 25.6% of people over 60 said they did too.

Results:

Cranberry sauce – 31.49% Sweet potatoes or yams – 29.22% Green bean casserole – 28.04% Turkey – 27.74% Stuffing/dressing – 26.75% Ham – 25.57% Coleslaw – 25.57% Pumpkin pie – 24.28% Mashed potatoes – 18.66% Macaroni and cheese – 17.47% Carrots – 16.98% Apple pie – 16.29% Corn – 15.50% “Enjoyer of all” – 13.82%

According to the report, this is the third year in a row cranberry sauce has been named the unfortunate winner.