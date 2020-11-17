Price Chopper donates turkeys for Equinox Thanksgiving dinner

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper is donating turkeys to local restaurants that are cooking meals for the annual Equinox Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner.

Unliked in years past, pandemic precautions mean that meals from local eateries will be delivered to those in need. Traditionally, hundreds of volunteers gather to cook at the Empire State Plaza.

At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, representatives from Price Chopper, Equinox, and the Capital Regions chefs and restauranteurs who are putting the program together met at the Price Chopper Frozen Food Distribution Center. A photo opportunity marked the fowl donations.