ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Meal preparations were underway Thursday for the Capital City Rescue Mission’s Christmas dinner. Volunteers work ahead of the holiday to prepare over 3,500 meals for those in need.

The food was prepared on Thursday, and it will be served fresh on Christmas Day. It’s made possible through the help of community donations.

Richard Cole has volunteered for 22 years and urges anyone in need to grab a meal.

“So unfortunately, there is a greater need than ever for people for their basic food,” he said. “Anyone who is hungry or wants a meal or doesn’t have the means, please come down. We also have presents for all of the kids.”

The Christmas celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at Capital City Rescue at 259 South Pearl Street in Albany.