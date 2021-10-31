Practicing COVID precautions on Halloween

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — Experts say this Halloween is safe for kids to trick or treat. But at Bassett Healthcare in the Mohawk Valley, they’re stressing the importance of continued COVID precautions.

“For COVID safety during Halloween the most important thing to think is outside so outdoor activities are inherently safer than indoor ones,” said Dr. William Fredette, a pediatrician at Bassett.

If you are planning on attending an indoor activity, Fredette suggests that you where a mask. However, when it comes to wearing masks, it is important to remember that Halloween masks do not protect against COVID in the same way that surgical masks do.

“Masks they wear in schools and other indoor settings are what kids should be wearing if they’re going to be indoors Halloween parties costume parades and those kinds of things,” said Fredette. “We caution against wearing that mask and then a costume mask over it though because that can cause some issues when it comes to breathing.”

When trick-or-treating, Fredette suggests that children stay in small groups while social distancing as much as possible, and remember that they could be coming in contact with people who are not vaccinated. Fredette explains that parents should not be worried about covid-19 being transmitted through candy.

“COVID is much more commonly spread through the air but the AP is recommending that children wash their hands before they eat any of the treats that they pick up on Sunday,” said Fredette.