CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A funny meme shared this time of year reads, “One of my biggest fears is marrying into a family that runs 5k’s on holidays.”

Whether you’re a running family or prefer a slower paced walk before sitting down to your Thanksgiving turkey dinner, the Capital Region offers quite a few of both on Thursday morning.

Check the links for times, distances and registration information. Some have costume contests for participants and pets! Please note: not all races offer day of registration.

Altamont’s Run Off That Turkey Turkey Trot

https://www.facebook.com/ROTT5K

Bethlehem Turkey Trot

https://historicbethlehem.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-Turkey-Trot-Race-Guide.pdf

Christopher Dailey Foundation Turkey Trot in Saratoga

https://www.christopherdaileyfoundation.com/turkey-trot-2022

Cohoes Turkey Trot

https://www.ci.cohoes.ny.us/458/Turkey-Trot

Ellis Cardiac Classic in Schenectady

https://www.raceentry.com/foundation-for-ellis-medicines-cardiac-classic/race-information

Glens Falls Gobble Wobble

https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/GlensFalls/GlensFallsGobbleWobble

Troy Turkey Trot

https://troyturkeytrot.com/