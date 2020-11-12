Over half of Americans planning Thanksgiving travel, Tripadvisor says

(WWLP) — With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s time to make plans. The question on the minds of many: To travel or not to travel?

According to Tripadvisor, more than half of Americans still plan to travel on Thanksgiving despite COVID concerns and warnings from public officials. While United Airlines and JetBlue are adding flights to meet the demand, Tripadvisor says road trips will still be more popular.

TSA from Boston Logan Airport say they are ready for any potential influx.

TSA spokesperson Dan Velez told NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield that, “They’re going to be wearing face masks. Some will be wearing face shields. They’ll have gloves on. [When] the customer comes up to the TSA agent they don’t have to give their ID or their boarding pass to the TSA agent. They can just stick their ID card into the machine. It’ll read it, and the machine knows whether or not that person has a ticket.”

Tripadvisor also says that the majority will drive, others have decided to stay.