ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 900 children will have a gift this holiday season thanks to the generosity of the local community. Albany County officials gave an update on the 2023 Adopt-A-Family program.

Nearly 350 people and organizations have donated so far. Items include toys and games as well as essentials such as coats and bedding. Organizers are grateful to everyone who has contributed so far.

“And you really are going to make families have an extremely happy holiday,” Moira Manning, Commissioner of Albany County Department for Children, Youth and Families. “And that really does mean a lot because families are under a great deal of stress during these challenging times.”

There’s still time to help. The county is accepting gifts, monetary donations and gift cards through Monday.