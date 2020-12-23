Ogdensburg church to unite North Country through Christmas Eve singing of ‘Silent Night’

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Houses of worship in the North Country have had to alter their Christmas Eve services, with many switching to a virtual online format.

First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is one of them. North Country residents will be able to view their service on streaming platforms, except for one aspect.

Reverend Laurena Will shared the progression of the event.

“Although the virtual is going to be lovely because we are planning on doing things we normally couldn’t do, and draw people in that we normally wouldn’t, which is a wonderful opportunity to bring us together, maybe even in a bigger way,” shared Will.

But, Reverend Will stated that community members felt like they were “missing out” on the annual tradition of the singing of “Silent Night.”

In response, the Church plans to unite people in Ogdensburg, the North Country and possibly all over through a singing of Silent Night.

The singing specifically at the church in Ogdensburg is scheduled for 7 p.m., outside, but other churches in Potsdam and Massena also plan to join the singing. But those who choose to remain home and distanced due to COVID-19 are also encouraged to join from elsewhere.

“Christmas Eve brings people that don’t sit in the Church in normal times. It brings us all together in different ways and we thought to invite the whole city, and maybe even the whole North Country and people from all over to join us,” added Reverend Will.

Reverend Will confirmed that the event scheduled in Ogdensburg will require participants to wear masks, social distance and bring their own candles.

However, she shared her hopes for the singing of silent night and how it aims to shed light in the North Country: “I really hope it reminds people from all over that there is hope and we aren’t alone. We are never alone, we are always with one another.”

The singing of “Silent Night” at the First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on December 24.