Oakwood Cemetery holds annual Memorial Day wreath-laying

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Oakwood Cemetery in Troy held a Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Gardner Earl Memorial Chapel and Crematorium was organized by the Veterans of Lansingburgh. Flags were also placed at the Soldiers Plot.

The ceremony included ringing the Meneely Bell. The roughly 45-minute-long event included the local boy scouts, who presented the flag. Local legislators like Assemblyman John “Jack” McEneny were also on hand to share a few words to honor the fallen.

Oakwood Cemetery is a nonsectarian rural cemetery in northeastern Troy.