A volunteer shoulders a helium hose as balloons are inflated Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, the day before the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. The parade on Thursday will take place amid strong winds that could potentially ground the giant character balloons. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MANHATTAN (NEWS10) – According to the NYPD, “as of now” the balloons will fly in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The police department made the announcement shortly after 7 a.m. on twitter Thanksgiving morning.

7am UPDATE—As of now the balloons will fly! 👍



SpongeBob Balloon Matrix:

Maximum Wind = 23 mph Sustained, 34 mph Gusts.



Lets hope the wind stays calm at the #macysthanksgivingdayparade pic.twitter.com/Akt2crmTSe — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) November 28, 2019

According to the Associated Press, if wind speeds reach dangerous levels, the 16 helium balloons could be brought down to float at a lower level or taken out of the parade. Parade officials say they are prepared to make changes mid-parade if the winds begin to pick up.