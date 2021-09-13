NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grab your closest ghouls and goblins, because New York City’s Annual Village Halloween Parade is returning after a year off. Parade organizers hope to haunt Greenwich Village again, but they need fundraising help to make it happen.

The long-standing spooky spectacle was called off in 2020 over COVID concerns while the city grappled with the pandemic. Now, with vaccine rates on the rise, the procession of costumed New Yorkers, giant puppets, dancers, and more is set to march up Sixth Avenue once again.

However, the nonprofit arts organization that produces the beloved event says it needs help raising money to make the parade happen. Organizers have secured the permit, but currently do not have enough funds, according to Jeanne Fleming, the artistic/producing director of the parade.

“We need everyone’s help!” Fleming said in a statement. “The parade has always been a celebration of all New Yorkers, and now it is their donation that will keep the streets open, free, and creative for all this Halloween.”

Those wishing to make a donation can head to the fundraising website. Their goal is $150,000. Fleming says that the deadline to meet the budget necessary to produce the parade is October 5. If they do, the parade will kick off at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, and march up from Spring Street to West 16th Street along Sixth Avenue.

Now in its 48th year, the theme will be “Let’s Play,” in dedication to all the children of New York who didn’t get a proper Halloween in 2020, and to the child in all of us, organizers said. They also said that all CDC guidelines will be followed for an outdoor gathering. What’s more, this year they’re asking all spectators and participants to wear face masks, “and get creative making them.”

Comedian, actor, singer, and satirist Randy Rainbow will be the parade’s Grand Marshall and even get his own float. Fans of Randy can snag limited tickets to follow along with his float in a special section of the parade.

Iconic hip-hop group Naughty By Nature will also be featured in this year’s parade, performing hits from their self-titled debut album in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

The parade began in 1973 with a puppeteer marching with his family. It’s since grown into a televised extravaganza.