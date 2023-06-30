ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To celebrate Independence Day, New York State is putting on a show on July 4! There will be live music, great food and beverages, pony rides, and a bounce house for the kids, all at the Empire State Plaza. The night will be capped with a fireworks show, guaranteed to be one of the best in the region!

Events:

Naturalization Ceremony – 5 p.m.

Jocelyn & Chris Perform – 6 p.m.

National Anthem and Presentation of Colors – 7:15 p.m.

Sheila E. Performs – 8 p.m.

Fireworks Show – 9:15 p.m.

NEWS10 will be streaming the fireworks live on TV and online. The show will take place on July 4. You can watch our special starting at 9 p.m. on WXXA channel 8 or online on the player above!