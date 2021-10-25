New York rated best Halloween city

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The night of candy, costumes, horror films, haunted houses, parties, and more is just around the corner. Halloween is filled with spooky and fun ways to celebrate, but all of the activities have a cost.
According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, the average American household is expected to spend $102.74 on Halloween expenses, from decorations to treats to costumes. Collectively, that’s about $10.1 billion across the US.
WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities to help individuals decide the best place to spend the holiday without scaring their wallets. The study’s key metrics focused on 21 different areas ranging from the number of costume stores in the area to the average price per Halloween party ticket to potential trick-or-treat stops.
The study revealed that New York City was the best city to spend Halloween, with a score of 68.09%. Los Angeles followed with a score of 62.08%, and Vegas got third with a 61.89%. Boston made No. 6, and Buffalo came in 37th place. The three bottom cities were Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Memphis, Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama.
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Trick-or-Treater-Friendliness
|Halloween Fun
|Halloween Weather
|1
|New York
|68.09
|2
|4
|72
|2
|Los Angeles
|62.08
|20
|5
|9
|3
|Las Vegas
|61.89
|50
|2
|9
|4
|Miami
|61.27
|9
|8
|56
|5
|San Francisco
|60.89
|7
|23
|31
|6
|Boston
|60.17
|6
|44
|53
|7
|San Diego
|59.67
|44
|3
|28
|8
|Santa Ana, CA
|59.64
|3
|74
|27
|9
|San Jose, CA
|59.44
|10
|13
|36
|10
|Orlando, FL
|58.95
|87
|1
|32
|11
|Anaheim, CA
|58.77
|13
|25
|30
|12
|Hialeah, FL
|58.71
|4
|78
|35
|13
|Laredo, TX
|58.59
|5
|97
|26
|14
|Jersey City, NJ
|57.91
|1
|92
|78
|15
|Gilbert, AZ
|55.97
|12
|53
|17
|16
|Long Beach, CA
|54.49
|14
|50
|17
|17
|Chicago
|54.32
|16
|17
|76
|18
|Irvine, CA
|54.14
|11
|84
|9
|19
|Chula Vista, CA
|53.85
|27
|35
|9
|20
|Denver
|53.02
|36
|30
|4
|21
|El Paso, TX
|53.00
|23
|46
|9
|22
|Sacramento, CA
|52.82
|41
|11
|58
|23
|Minneapolis
|52.79
|25
|28
|63
|24
|Tampa, FL
|52.70
|61
|9
|42
|25
|Fremont, CA
|52.29
|17
|75
|36
|26
|St. Paul, MN
|51.84
|19
|66
|63
|27
|Colorado Springs, CO
|51.67
|57
|36
|1
|28
|Portland, OR
|51.13
|37
|20
|66
|29
|San Antonio
|51.11
|63
|10
|44
|30
|Fresno, CA
|50.46
|38
|58
|7
|31
|Reno, NV
|50.45
|56
|16
|55
|32
|Austin, TX
|50.43
|55
|19
|48
|33
|Seattle,
|50.37
|22
|31
|89
|34
|Philadelphia
|50.14
|15
|62
|67
|35
|Newark, NJ
|50.12
|8
|100
|85
|36
|Plano, TX
|50.11
|21
|89
|51
|37
|Buffalo, NY
|50.11
|24
|42
|72
|38
|North Las Vegas, NV
|50.11
|35
|98
|9
|39
|Madison, WI
|50.00
|26
|80
|51
|40
|Honolulu
|49.99
|60
|22
|42
|41
|Chandler, AZ
|49.85
|32
|73
|28
|42
|Oakland, CA
|49.72
|30
|68
|36
|43
|Cincinnati
|49.55
|62
|6
|91
|44
|Riverside, CA
|49.50
|54
|38
|17
|45
|Omaha, NE
|49.30
|33
|57
|48
|46
|Garland, TX
|48.99
|29
|88
|39
|47
|Irving, TX
|48.93
|31
|90
|39
|48
|Mesa, AZ
|48.89
|43
|63
|17
|49
|Lincoln, NE
|48.83
|28
|91
|54
|50
|Tucson, AZ
|48.82
|84
|14
|2
|51
|Bakersfield, CA
|48.74
|66
|26
|17
|52
|Fort Worth, TX
|48.51
|45
|60
|39
|53
|Arlington, TX
|48.45
|40
|69
|45
|54
|Washington
|48.16
|18
|71
|97
|55
|Scottsdale, AZ
|48.09
|82
|12
|17
|56
|Houston
|47.96
|70
|29
|3
|57
|Dallas
|47.60
|59
|32
|45
|58
|Aurora, CO
|46.98
|46
|93
|4
|59
|Pittsburgh
|46.58
|52
|27
|80
|60
|Glendale, AZ
|46.47
|53
|72
|17
|61
|Raleigh, NC
|46.23
|42
|55
|71
|62
|Virginia Beach, VA
|46.19
|49
|37
|69
|63
|Phoenix
|45.98
|65
|49
|9
|64
|Boise, ID
|45.90
|39
|86
|59
|65
|Henderson, NV
|45.22
|48
|96
|17
|66
|Milwaukee
|44.47
|34
|81
|92
|67
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|44.30
|51
|45
|94
|68
|Corpus Christi, TX
|44.02
|68
|82
|16
|69
|St. Petersburg, FL
|43.88
|80
|43
|33
|70
|San Bernardino, CA
|43.73
|77
|76
|17
|71
|Indianapolis
|43.50
|78
|24
|83
|72
|Oklahoma City
|43.42
|74
|40
|57
|73
|New Orleans
|43.15
|83
|18
|77
|74
|Columbus, OH
|42.88
|47
|67
|96
|75
|Louisville, KY
|42.48
|79
|21
|99
|76
|Charlotte, NC
|42.13
|69
|41
|79
|77
|Wichita, KS
|41.85
|86
|47
|45
|78
|Fort Wayne, IN
|41.83
|58
|70
|87
|79
|Stockton, CA
|41.19
|71
|79
|62
|80
|Jacksonville, FL
|41.07
|89
|51
|33
|81
|Albuquerque, NM
|40.99
|96
|33
|6
|82
|Cleveland
|40.74
|73
|39
|90
|82
|Toledo, OH
|40.74
|64
|83
|80
|84
|St. Louis
|40.66
|97
|15
|50
|85
|Baltimore
|40.21
|75
|59
|80
|86
|Lubbock, TX
|39.91
|92
|87
|7
|87
|Tulsa, OK
|39.77
|90
|56
|60
|88
|Norfolk, VA
|39.26
|72
|77
|84
|89
|Atlanta
|38.84
|98
|7
|75
|90
|Greensboro, NC
|38.50
|81
|54
|93
|91
|Durham, NC
|38.13
|67
|94
|74
|92
|Kansas City, MO
|37.47
|93
|65
|60
|93
|Chesapeake, VA
|36.69
|88
|85
|70
|94
|Anchorage, AK
|36.21
|85
|95
|68
|95
|Nashville, TN
|35.85
|91
|52
|100
|96
|Detroit
|35.65
|94
|48
|98
|97
|Baton Rouge, LA
|35.30
|95
|61
|86
|98
|Winston-Salem, NC
|34.47
|76
|99
|95
|99
|Memphis, TN
|31.10
|99
|64
|65
|100
|Birmingham, AL
|30.43
|100
|34
|88
Another WalletHub study analyzed Halloween from all angles and revealed several facts about the holiday. According to WalletHub, 66% of Americans plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, and 79% of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids. They also found that 82% of Americans are confident they will find safe and creative ways to celebrate the Halloween season, despite the pandemic.
