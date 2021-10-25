New York rated best Halloween city

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The night of candy, costumes, horror films, haunted houses, parties, and more is just around the corner. Halloween is filled with spooky and fun ways to celebrate, but all of the activities have a cost.

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, the average American household is expected to spend $102.74 on Halloween expenses, from decorations to treats to costumes. Collectively, that’s about $10.1 billion across the US.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities to help individuals decide the best place to spend the holiday without scaring their wallets. The study’s key metrics focused on 21 different areas ranging from the number of costume stores in the area to the average price per Halloween party ticket to potential trick-or-treat stops.

The study revealed that New York City was the best city to spend Halloween, with a score of 68.09%. Los Angeles followed with a score of 62.08%, and Vegas got third with a 61.89%. Boston made No. 6, and Buffalo came in 37th place. The three bottom cities were Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Memphis, Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama.

Overall Rank City Total Score Trick-or-Treater-Friendliness Halloween Fun Halloween Weather 1 New York 68.09 2 4 72 2 Los Angeles 62.08 20 5 9 3 Las Vegas 61.89 50 2 9 4 Miami 61.27 9 8 56 5 San Francisco 60.89 7 23 31 6 Boston 60.17 6 44 53 7 San Diego 59.67 44 3 28 8 Santa Ana, CA 59.64 3 74 27 9 San Jose, CA 59.44 10 13 36 10 Orlando, FL 58.95 87 1 32 11 Anaheim, CA 58.77 13 25 30 12 Hialeah, FL 58.71 4 78 35 13 Laredo, TX 58.59 5 97 26 14 Jersey City, NJ 57.91 1 92 78 15 Gilbert, AZ 55.97 12 53 17 16 Long Beach, CA 54.49 14 50 17 17 Chicago 54.32 16 17 76 18 Irvine, CA 54.14 11 84 9 19 Chula Vista, CA 53.85 27 35 9 20 Denver 53.02 36 30 4 21 El Paso, TX 53.00 23 46 9 22 Sacramento, CA 52.82 41 11 58 23 Minneapolis 52.79 25 28 63 24 Tampa, FL 52.70 61 9 42 25 Fremont, CA 52.29 17 75 36 26 St. Paul, MN 51.84 19 66 63 27 Colorado Springs, CO 51.67 57 36 1 28 Portland, OR 51.13 37 20 66 29 San Antonio 51.11 63 10 44 30 Fresno, CA 50.46 38 58 7 31 Reno, NV 50.45 56 16 55 32 Austin, TX 50.43 55 19 48 33 Seattle, 50.37 22 31 89 34 Philadelphia 50.14 15 62 67 35 Newark, NJ 50.12 8 100 85 36 Plano, TX 50.11 21 89 51 37 Buffalo, NY 50.11 24 42 72 38 North Las Vegas, NV 50.11 35 98 9 39 Madison, WI 50.00 26 80 51 40 Honolulu 49.99 60 22 42 41 Chandler, AZ 49.85 32 73 28 42 Oakland, CA 49.72 30 68 36 43 Cincinnati 49.55 62 6 91 44 Riverside, CA 49.50 54 38 17 45 Omaha, NE 49.30 33 57 48 46 Garland, TX 48.99 29 88 39 47 Irving, TX 48.93 31 90 39 48 Mesa, AZ 48.89 43 63 17 49 Lincoln, NE 48.83 28 91 54 50 Tucson, AZ 48.82 84 14 2 51 Bakersfield, CA 48.74 66 26 17 52 Fort Worth, TX 48.51 45 60 39 53 Arlington, TX 48.45 40 69 45 54 Washington 48.16 18 71 97 55 Scottsdale, AZ 48.09 82 12 17 56 Houston 47.96 70 29 3 57 Dallas 47.60 59 32 45 58 Aurora, CO 46.98 46 93 4 59 Pittsburgh 46.58 52 27 80 60 Glendale, AZ 46.47 53 72 17 61 Raleigh, NC 46.23 42 55 71 62 Virginia Beach, VA 46.19 49 37 69 63 Phoenix 45.98 65 49 9 64 Boise, ID 45.90 39 86 59 65 Henderson, NV 45.22 48 96 17 66 Milwaukee 44.47 34 81 92 67 Lexington-Fayette, KY 44.30 51 45 94 68 Corpus Christi, TX 44.02 68 82 16 69 St. Petersburg, FL 43.88 80 43 33 70 San Bernardino, CA 43.73 77 76 17 71 Indianapolis 43.50 78 24 83 72 Oklahoma City 43.42 74 40 57 73 New Orleans 43.15 83 18 77 74 Columbus, OH 42.88 47 67 96 75 Louisville, KY 42.48 79 21 99 76 Charlotte, NC 42.13 69 41 79 77 Wichita, KS 41.85 86 47 45 78 Fort Wayne, IN 41.83 58 70 87 79 Stockton, CA 41.19 71 79 62 80 Jacksonville, FL 41.07 89 51 33 81 Albuquerque, NM 40.99 96 33 6 82 Cleveland 40.74 73 39 90 82 Toledo, OH 40.74 64 83 80 84 St. Louis 40.66 97 15 50 85 Baltimore 40.21 75 59 80 86 Lubbock, TX 39.91 92 87 7 87 Tulsa, OK 39.77 90 56 60 88 Norfolk, VA 39.26 72 77 84 89 Atlanta 38.84 98 7 75 90 Greensboro, NC 38.50 81 54 93 91 Durham, NC 38.13 67 94 74 92 Kansas City, MO 37.47 93 65 60 93 Chesapeake, VA 36.69 88 85 70 94 Anchorage, AK 36.21 85 95 68 95 Nashville, TN 35.85 91 52 100 96 Detroit 35.65 94 48 98 97 Baton Rouge, LA 35.30 95 61 86 98 Winston-Salem, NC 34.47 76 99 95 99 Memphis, TN 31.10 99 64 65 100 Birmingham, AL 30.43 100 34 88

Another WalletHub study analyzed Halloween from all angles and revealed several facts about the holiday. According to WalletHub, 66% of Americans plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, and 79% of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids. They also found that 82% of Americans are confident they will find safe and creative ways to celebrate the Halloween season, despite the pandemic.