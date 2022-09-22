SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs’s First Night is getting an overhaul. The New Year’s Eve celebration will be returning to the city, but this time with a new name and some big changes.

The now, two-day party will be returning to the area with expanded venues and activities, including a Family Fun Day, 5K run, and dozens of musical acts. Although the newly named Saratoga New Year Fest is still a few months away, preparations are starting now for the big event, including a new and improved fireworks show.

“We can’t do them in Congress Park like we used to, so we are going to do a relatively unique venue. This year, we are working with the city to launch them from the rooftop of the City Center parking structure to give a unique view and unique vantage point — almost Disney World.”

Music acts and event schedules will be announced in the coming weeks.